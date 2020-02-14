LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a steep drop in temperatures on Friday as a big cooldown arrives.
Cooler temperatures will stay in the region for several days.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 70s on Friday, but temperatures will continue to drop heading into the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be in the low 60s and a chance of rain is in the forecast.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the low 70s Friday. There is a chance of rain for the weekend as temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Cooldown arrives Friday, bringing chance of weekend rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News