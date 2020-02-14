Weather

SoCal weather: Cooldown arrives Friday, bringing chance of weekend rain

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a steep drop in temperatures on Friday as a big cooldown arrives.

Cooler temperatures will stay in the region for several days.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a cloudy morning and temperatures in the low 70s on Friday, but temperatures will continue to drop heading into the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be in the low 60s and a chance of rain is in the forecast.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning clouds and temperatures in the low 70s Friday. There is a chance of rain for the weekend as temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Ventura
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Romance scams up nearly 20% amid coronavirus pandemic
Baseball player convicted of killing 3 in Corona bat attack
Oregon decriminalizes drugs like heroin, meth
Show More
Gun sales skyrocketing amid pandemic, election uncertainty
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
Act of kindness helps American Legion Post 289 in IE rebuild
Downtown Disney: Shopping, dining expansion date announced
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
More TOP STORIES News