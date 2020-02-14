SoCal weather: Cooldown arrives on Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Wednesday, the start of a cooldown for the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog and a high of 81 Wednesday. The next few days are expected to be in the 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine and pleasant conditions Wednesday as temperatures will reach 87. Temperatures in the area are expected to be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.