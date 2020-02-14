Weather

SoCal weather: After days of intense heat, cooldown begins across region Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After several days of intense heat, Southern California will begin to see cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a layer of morning clouds before things warm up in the afternoon with a high of 80. Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with a high of 79 on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some clouds in the morning but can expect a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon. Things will inch into the low 90s by Saturday.

Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 72.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
Fruit vendors apparently harassed by couple in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles Apparel factory closed after coronavirus outbreak among workers
Mexican actor Raymundo Capetillo dies at 76
Show More
LA rent relief program to begin registration Monday amid COVID-19
NY homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Hong Kong Disneyland announces temporary closure amid new cases
NYC reports no COVID deaths, but new concerns about infection rates
OC officials to hold special meeting on school reopening plan
More TOP STORIES News