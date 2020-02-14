LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After several days of intense heat, Southern California will begin to see cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a layer of morning clouds before things warm up in the afternoon with a high of 80. Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with a high of 79 on tap.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some clouds in the morning but can expect a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon. Things will inch into the low 90s by Saturday.
Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 72.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: After days of intense heat, cooldown begins across region Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News