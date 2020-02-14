SoCal weather: After days of intense heat, cooldown begins across region Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After several days of intense heat, Southern California will begin to see cooler temperatures starting Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a layer of morning clouds before things warm up in the afternoon with a high of 80. Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week with a high of 79 on tap.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some clouds in the morning but can expect a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon. Things will inch into the low 90s by Saturday.Beaches will see pleasant conditions with a temperature of 72.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.