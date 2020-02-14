SoCal weather: Cooler temperatures, clouds and drizzle expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures, clouds and drizzle on Friday and similar conditions for several days.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy with some drizzle and temperatures reaching about 72 degrees on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 74 on Friday.Cool temperatures will continue through the weekend. The Santa Ana winds return Monday, but temperatures will remain cool.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.