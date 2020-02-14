SoCal weather: Cooler temperatures, clouds and drizzle expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures, clouds and drizzle on Saturday and similar conditions for the rest of the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy with some drizzle and temperatures reaching about 71 degrees on Saturday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 71 on Saturday.
The Santa Ana winds return Monday, which the National Weather Service says has the potential to down trees and power lines for wind prone mountain and valley areas of L.A. and Ventura counties.
