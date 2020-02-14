Weather

SoCal weather: Cooler temperatures coming this week

Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds most of this week.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds Tuesday and most of this week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching about 80 degrees on Tuesday, and then staying in the 70s the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 89 on Tuesday and continue dropping by a few degrees every day throughout the week.

