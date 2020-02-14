Weather

SoCal weather: Cooler temperatures on tap this week

Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds most of this week.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds Wednesday and most of this week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching about 77 degrees on Wednesday, and then staying in the 70s the rest of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 85 on Wednesday and continue dropping by a few degrees every day throughout the week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Authorities chase theft suspect through San Gabriel Valley
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Outdoor dining may become permanent option in LA
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
SF moves into yellow tier, non-essential offices can reopen
Teen mom's journey to becoming one of LAUSD's chief educators
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
Show More
Vanessa Guillen's death was 'in line of duty,' Army says
Fruit vendor out of a coma after being struck by SUV
VIDEO: Delta passenger slaps flight attendant on plane
Firefighter surprises daughter after deployment to CA wildfires
Here is what the court system looks like during the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News