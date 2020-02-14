LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds Wednesday and most of this week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching about 77 degrees on Wednesday, and then staying in the 70s the rest of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 85 on Wednesday and continue dropping by a few degrees every day throughout the week.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Cooler temperatures on tap this week
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and a few clouds most of this week.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News