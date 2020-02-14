SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A zonal flow moving west to east is helping keep Southern California cooler Monday and reducing the fire risk.Los Angeles and Orange counties can see a few light wind gusts and clouds Monday with a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s for most of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hazy, warm conditions with a high of 91 and unhealthy air for sensitive individuals.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.