LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A zonal flow moving west to east is helping keep Southern California cooler Monday and reducing the fire risk.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can see a few light wind gusts and clouds Monday with a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s for most of the week.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hazy, warm conditions with a high of 91 and unhealthy air for sensitive individuals.
SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Monday
