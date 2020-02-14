Weather

SoCal weather: Cooler temps continue Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A zonal flow moving west to east is helping keep Southern California cooler Monday and reducing the fire risk.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can see a few light wind gusts and clouds Monday with a high of 81 degrees. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s for most of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect hazy, warm conditions with a high of 91 and unhealthy air for sensitive individuals.

