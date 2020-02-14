SoCal weather: Cooler temps, morning clouds expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave in SoCal has passed and most communities should see a nice cool marine layer in the morning, followed by moderately warm temperatures in the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, warming up to 77 by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning, with a high of 82.
Similar conditions should last through the weekend.
