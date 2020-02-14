Weather

SoCal weather: Cooler temps on tap for weekend after heat wave

This week's heat wave has dissipated and cool temperatures with some clouds overhead are expected this weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will get a break from the heat wave as a trough of low pressure brings cooler temperatures and some cloud cover to the region this weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds on Saturday with a high of 78 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be mostly sunny over the next several days with a high of 82 degrees on Saturday.

Related topics:
weather
