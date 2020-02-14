SoCal weather: Drizzle, chance for light showers expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trough of low pressure is digging into the west coast and will reach Southern California bringing some light showers as it moves inland on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some cooler temperatures with a 20% chance for late showers and a high of 73 degrees on Sunday. Chances for rain will increase to 40% on Monday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 73 degrees and a 20% chance of late drizzle.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.