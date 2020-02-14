LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A trough of low pressure is digging into the west coast and will reach Southern California bringing some light showers as it moves inland on Sunday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some cooler temperatures with a 20% chance for late showers and a high of 73 degrees on Sunday. Chances for rain will increase to 40% on Monday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 73 degrees and a 20% chance of late drizzle.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Drizzle, chance for light showers expected Sunday
Chances for rain in Southern California will jump to 40% on Monday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News