SoCal weather: Drizzle moves into region as chances diminish for new round of rain, snow Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drizzle and snow flurries were moving through parts of Southern California Monday.Monday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 60s.The chances for a new round of rain and snow, which was expected to start late Tuesday night, has diminished due to an area of high pressure in the east and the storm itself weakening.Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s are on tap Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.