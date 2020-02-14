Weather

SoCal weather: Dry conditions, above average temperatures continue Sunday

The slight cool down continues Sunday, with warm temperatures across Southern California following a heat wave earlier this week that gripped the region.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The slight cool down continues Sunday, with warm temperatures across Southern California following a heat wave earlier this week that gripped the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunshine by late morning, with high temperatures reaching about 84 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 92 on Sunday.

The morning marine layer and cooler temperatures stick around through next week.

