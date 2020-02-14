SoCal weather: Dry, gusty conditions with red flag warning expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red-flag warning is in place for Thursday with dry, gusty conditions bringing an elevated fire danger to Southern California.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 68 degrees on Thursday with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop to a low of 49 overnight.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 66 Thursday.Christmas Day should be cloudy and cool.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.