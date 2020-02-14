Weather

SoCal weather: Dry, gusty conditions with red flag warning expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red-flag warning is in place for Thursday with dry, gusty conditions bringing an elevated fire danger to Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 68 degrees on Thursday with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop to a low of 49 overnight.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 66 Thursday.

Christmas Day should be cloudy and cool.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths figure
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
Long Beach nurse recovers after 8 months as COVID-19 patient
Fetus found near Koreatown alleyway prompts investigation
Three hour wait for Amapola customers buying masa
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
OC nurses walk out to protest hospital staffing conditions
Show More
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Kohl's in Whittier
Northeast San Fernando Valley is 'ground zero' for COVID, officials say
COVID patient charged with murder in beating of fellow patient in Lancaster
Here's what the Kirk Cameron event looked like from the ground
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
More TOP STORIES News