SoCal weather: Dry, gusty conditions with red flag warning expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A red-flag warning is in place for Thursday with dry, gusty conditions bringing an elevated fire danger to Southern California.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 68 degrees on Thursday with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will drop to a low of 49 overnight.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 66 Thursday.
Christmas Day should be cloudy and cool.
