SoCal weather: Fire danger weather returns Monday, with hot temps, Santa Ana winds

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The weather is bringing dangerous fire conditions back to Southern California this week, with hot temperatures and strong Santa Ana winds expected Monday and Tuesday.A red flag warning starts Sunday night and will last at least through Monday afternoon. Dry Santa Ana winds combined with hot temperatures will increase the danger of wildfires spreading fast.Los Angeles and Orange County can expect to see a high temperature of 88 degrees on Monday, going up to 94 by Tuesday.In the valleys and the Inland Empire, expect strong gusts up to 45 mph and a temperature of 92 on Monday, climbing to 100 by Tuesday.Temperatures are expected to remain warm until next weekend.