SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 brings dangerously hot, windy conditions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is in for a few days of hot, windy days and increased fire danger.Monday brings a red flag warning for most of the day in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, meaning hot, windy conditions will increase the risk of fire as the high temperature reaches at least 90 degrees - jumping to 95 by Tuesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see a hot day with Santa Ana winds and a high of 97. A heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday, when temperatures will climb over the 100-degree mark.