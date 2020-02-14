Weather

SoCal weather: First winter storm of season will drop rain, snow on region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first big storm of this winter could drop close to a foot of snow on SoCal's mountains and rain in other parts of the region.

The storm will hit Sunday night, dropping rain on parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties and snow on the mountains. It will continue throughout the day Monday and should be mostly gone by Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 65 degrees on Sunday, with the rain starting at night, and dropping up to a half an inch of rain by late Monday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire could see up to an inch of rain before the storm finishes.

Mountains will see six inches to a foot of snow at elevations over 4,000 feet. A winter storm watch is in effect. Chains are recommended for driving.

