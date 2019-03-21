SoCal weather forecast for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few scattered morning showers and cool temperatures on Thursday.The area will see about a 20 percent chance of light showers in the morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect at Big BearLos Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain in the morning in some areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire should see some morning rain with a high of 62.Beach communities will see morning rain with a high of 61.Mountain areas will see snow at elevations over 5,500 feet with a high of 37.The deserts will see light morning showers with a high of 58.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.