SoCal weather forecast for Thursday

A few light showers will fall in parts of SoCal on Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few scattered morning showers and cool temperatures on Thursday.

The area will see about a 20 percent chance of light showers in the morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect at Big Bear

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain in the morning in some areas, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire should see some morning rain with a high of 62.

Beach communities will see morning rain with a high of 61.

Mountain areas will see snow at elevations over 5,500 feet with a high of 37.

The deserts will see light morning showers with a high of 58.



