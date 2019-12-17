SoCal weather: Gusty winds, cool temps on tap Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland is bracing for strong gusts as Santa Ana winds move in Tuesday along with cool temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny with a high of 68. Strong gusts will hit the area early morning and are expected to die down by the evening. Clouds return to the area on Wednesday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 64 with gusty winds and mostly sunny conditions in the morning.
