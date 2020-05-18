Weather

SoCal weather: Gusty winds, drizzle, cool temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some strong wind gusts on Monday as cool temperatures and some drizzle move into the area.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain - less than a quarter of an inch - in the area Monday morning, clearing out by afternoon, with a high temperature around 71.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some strong wind gusts, potentially reaching 60 mph in parts of the IE, with a high temperature of 60%.

Most of the rain will be contained to the western and northern part of the region, including Santa Barbara, Ventura County and Los Angeles County. Northern mountains may see a few snow flurries over 8,000 feet.

