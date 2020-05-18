SoCal weather: Gusty winds, drizzle, cool temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California could see some strong wind gusts on Monday as cool temperatures and some drizzle move into the area.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some light rain - less than a quarter of an inch - in the area Monday morning, clearing out by afternoon, with a high temperature around 71.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some strong wind gusts, potentially reaching 60 mph in parts of the IE, with a high temperature of 60%.Most of the rain will be contained to the western and northern part of the region, including Santa Barbara, Ventura County and Los Angeles County. Northern mountains may see a few snow flurries over 8,000 feet.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.