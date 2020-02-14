Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave continues to grip region on Labor Day

Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures on Labor Day as the heat wave continues.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures on Labor Day as the heat wave continues.

Monday will be slightly cooler than over the weekend, but temperatures will reach over 100 degrees in several inland communities.

Palm Springs could get as hot as 117 degrees.

What's causing California's Labor Day weekend heat wave?

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 94 on Monday. The region will drop down to 86 on Tuesday for some relief from the heat.

A high of 105 is on tap for the valleys and Inland Empire on Monday, and air quality is expected to be very unhealthy for the region. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday.

