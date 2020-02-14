SoCal weather: Heat wave continues Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to feel the heat wave on Saturday brought in by a ridge of high pressure over the region.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies with temperatures reaching a high of 90 degrees and a Heat Advisory in effect for the area.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar conditions on Saturday with a high of 94 degrees.
