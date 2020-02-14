LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave will continue to roast Southern California all week, bringing dangerous, unhealthy outdoor conditions and an increased risk of fire
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Thursday for most of Southern California.
Conditions will remain warm after that, dropping by only a few degrees for the weekend.
On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a bit of morning fog, but after that the sun will warm temperatures up to about 94 degrees. By the weekend, temps will drop to the upper 80s.
Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures all week, with a high of 104 on Wednesday. Some areas could also see thunderstorms again on Wednesday as they did on Tuesday.
The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the low 80s at the beaches after some morning fog.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues to roast region Wednesday
Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News