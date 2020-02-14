Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave continuing through the weekend

Triple-digit temps will heat up parts of Southern California and conditions will remain hot through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave will continue to roast Southern California all week, bringing dangerous, unhealthy outdoor conditions and an increased risk of fire

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning lasting through Thursday night for much of Southern California.

Conditions will remain warm after that, dropping by only a few degrees for the weekend.

On Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and hot all day, reaching a high around 93 degrees. Temperatures will remain warm, dropping by only a few degrees for the weekend.

Many Inland Empire and valley communities will continue to see triple-digit temperatures all week, with a high of 104 on Thursday, in some areas getting up to 108. Some areas around Big Bear could also see thunderstorms again on Thursday.

The coastal areas will also be warm, hitting the mid 80s at the beaches after some morning fog.

