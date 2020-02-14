Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave gone as cool and comfortable conditions move in for weekend

This week's heat wave has dissipated and cool temperatures with some clouds overhead are expected this weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This week's heat wave has dissipated and cool temperatures with some clouds overhead are expected this weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some clouds Friday, with a high temperature of 78 and similar conditions through the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see cloudy and cool conditions over the next several days with a high of 84 on Friday.

