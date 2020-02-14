SoCal weather: Heat wave hits Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Southern California are getting hot, hitting the 90s in most areas on Wednesday and Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see high temperatures averaging around 93 on Wednesday, then hitting 97 by Thursday before cooling off to the 80s for the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 93 on Wednesday, rising up to 100 degrees by Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.