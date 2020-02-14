SoCal weather: Heat wave rolling into region this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California temperatures are warming up this week, moving from the 70s on Tuesday to 90 degrees in some areas on Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds and a high of 74 on Tuesday. But then the high temperature jumps to 84 on Wednesday and hits 90 by Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 77 on Tuesday, reaching 92 by the weekend.
