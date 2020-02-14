SoCal weather: Heat wave rolling into region this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California temperatures are warming up this week, moving from the 70s on Tuesday to 90 degrees in some areas on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds and a high of 74 on Tuesday. But then the high temperature jumps to 84 on Wednesday and hits 90 by Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 77 on Tuesday, reaching 92 by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.