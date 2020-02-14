SoCal weather: Heat wave rolling into region Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start to feel like the summer this week as a ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures in the 80s - and even the 90s in some spots - at least through the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies Wednesday with a high of 83, jumping up to 93 by Friday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 88 on Wednesday, reaching 93 by the weekend.
