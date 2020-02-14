SoCal weather: Heat wave rolling into region Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start to feel like the summer this week as a ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures in the 80s - and even the 90s in some spots - at least through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies Wednesday with a high of 83, jumping up to 93 by Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 88 on Wednesday, reaching 93 by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.