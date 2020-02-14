Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave rolling into region Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will start to feel like the summer this week as a ridge of high pressure keeps temperatures in the 80s - and even the 90s in some spots - at least through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies Wednesday with a high of 83, jumping up to 93 by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 88 on Wednesday, reaching 93 by the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Breast implants deflect bullet, save life, doctors say
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Many citizens won't receive stimulus checks due to spouse's immigration status
Teen successfully treated for COVID-19 with blood cleaning therapy
Show More
Food trucks now allowed to operate at California rest stops
43 COVID-19 cases reported at homeless shelter on Skid Row
Meet the 77-year-old La Mirada woman working amid COVID-19
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 663
Family of 79-year-old IE man shares his COVID-19 survivor story
More TOP STORIES News