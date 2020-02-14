SoCal weather: High clouds, breezes and sunshine expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few high clouds and some wind Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some patchy fog in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon and a high around 68 degrees. Canyon communities can expect winds of 20-25 mph.
Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 71.
Mountains will see relatively warm temperatures for this time of year, with sunny skies and a high around 51 degrees.
Temperatures will warm up to the low-to-mid 70s in most areas through the rest of the week.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News