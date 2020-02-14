Weather

SoCal weather: High clouds, breezes and sunshine expected Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few high clouds and some wind Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some patchy fog in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon and a high around 68 degrees. Canyon communities can expect winds of 20-25 mph.

Valleys and the Inland Empire should see similar conditions, with a high of about 71.

Mountains will see relatively warm temperatures for this time of year, with sunny skies and a high around 51 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up to the low-to-mid 70s in most areas through the rest of the week.

