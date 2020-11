SoCal weather: High winds prompt red flag warning on Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds continue to blow through Southern California on Friday, leading to warnings about elevated fire danger. red flag warning has been issued for much of the region on Friday and it will last into Saturday afternoon.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for windy conditions with a high of 73 degrees on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 73 with plenty of sunshine and gusts as strong as 60 mph. Temperatures drop to about 43 at night.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.