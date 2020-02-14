SoCal weather: High winds prompt red flag warning on Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cold Santa Ana winds are kicking up in Southern California on Thanksgiving, leading to warnings about elevated fire danger.
A red flag warning has been issued for much of the region starting early afternoon Thursday and lasting into Friday. Winds in areas like Santa Clarita and Fontana could gust up to 60 mph.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds Thursday and windy conditions with a high of 68 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 68 with plenty of sunshine and strong northeast winds through the canyons, dropping to about 42 overnight.
