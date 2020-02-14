SoCal weather: Highs in the 80s in parts of the Southland Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see above-average temperatures Monday but will cool off through Christmas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny and warm conditions as temperatures reach 78. By Tuesday, cloudy conditions return and temperatures drop to the mid-60s. The cooldown will last through the holiday.
The valleys and Inland Empire on Monday can expect similar sunny conditions, but the area will see increased risk of fire danger as gusts as strong as 20 mph are expected. Tuesday should bring clouds and a high of 66.
