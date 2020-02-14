Weather

SoCal weather: Highs in the 80s in parts of the Southland Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see above-average temperatures Monday but will cool off through Christmas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny and warm conditions as temperatures reach 78. By Tuesday, cloudy conditions return and temperatures drop to the mid-60s. The cooldown will last through the holiday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Monday can expect similar sunny conditions, but the area will see increased risk of fire danger as gusts as strong as 20 mph are expected. Tuesday should bring clouds and a high of 66.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When could Americans see the $600 direct stimulus payment?
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LAX flight falls ill
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
'No reason' for special counsel on election, Biden's son, AG Barr says
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
Family of IE man who died after arrest calls for justice
Show More
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts following earthquake
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
OC breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News