LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures Saturday and through the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds before they dissipate by around 10 a.m., and the sun will heat up temperatures to about 81 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will see similar conditions with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will get hotter, reaching a high of 94 degrees.
SoCal weather: Morning clouds followed by hot temperatures expected through the weekend
