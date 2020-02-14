Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temperatures continue Sunday

Southern California will see hot temperatures again on Sunday and Monday, but a cooldown is coming soon.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures again on Sunday and Monday, but a cooldown is coming soon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine Sunday, reaching a high around 91 degrees. Temperatures should drop to the low 80s by midweek.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect unhealthy air quality and temperatures to hit 97 on Saturday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Dodgers pitcher found dead amid murder investigation
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports
Regeneron: Experimental drug used on Trump also tested in SoCal
Biden aides say future COVID-19 test results will be released
Notable figures who've recently said they have COVID-19
Show More
Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson
Search underway for suspect in South LA triple shooting
Fmr. NJ governor Chris Christie checks into hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis
LAPD raising alarm on uptick in violent crimes in South Los Angeles
LAPD searching for man they say broke into Van Nuys apartment
More TOP STORIES News