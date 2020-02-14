SoCal weather: Hot temperatures continue Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures again on Sunday and Monday, but a cooldown is coming soon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine Sunday, reaching a high around 91 degrees. Temperatures should drop to the low 80s by midweek.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect unhealthy air quality and temperatures to hit 97 on Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.