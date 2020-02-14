LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures again on Sunday and Monday, but a cooldown is coming soon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine Sunday, reaching a high around 91 degrees. Temperatures should drop to the low 80s by midweek.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect unhealthy air quality and temperatures to hit 97 on Saturday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Hot temperatures continue Sunday
Southern California will see hot temperatures again on Sunday and Monday, but a cooldown is coming soon.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News