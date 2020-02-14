SoCal weather: Hot temperatures in store for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting hit with a heat wave, as temperatures rise to the 90s in some areas starting Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be hot and breezy Thursday, with a high temperature around 90, while Friday will get even hotter, reaching 95.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, reaching 93 on Thursday and 95 on Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.