SoCal weather: Hot temperatures in store for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting hit with a heat wave, as temperatures rise to the 90s in some areas starting Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will be hot and breezy Thursday, with a high temperature around 90, while Friday will get even hotter, reaching 95.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, reaching 93 on Thursday and 95 on Friday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News