SoCal weather: Hot temperatures in store for Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting hit with a heat wave, as temperatures rise to the 90s in some areas starting Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be hot and breezy Thursday, with a high temperature around 90, while Friday will get even hotter, reaching 95.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, reaching 93 on Thursday and 95 on Friday.

