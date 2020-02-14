SoCal weather: Hot temperatures linger another day or two

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay hot Monday, but temperatures will drop by a few degrees as the week continues.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and high temperatures around 84 degrees - close to normal for this time of year.The valleys and Inland Empire will see hotter temperatures, with a high of 98 in most areas, and some inland and desert communities going over 100.Beaches will be more comfortable with a marine layer in the morning and temperatures around 73 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.