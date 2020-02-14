SoCal weather: Hot temperatures linger another day or two

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay hot Monday, but temperatures will drop by a few degrees as the week continues.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and high temperatures around 84 degrees - close to normal for this time of year.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see hotter temperatures, with a high of 98 in most areas, and some inland and desert communities going over 100.
Beaches will be more comfortable with a marine layer in the morning and temperatures around 73 degrees.
