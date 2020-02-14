Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temperatures linger another day or two

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay hot Monday, but temperatures will drop by a few degrees as the week continues.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and high temperatures around 84 degrees - close to normal for this time of year.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see hotter temperatures, with a high of 98 in most areas, and some inland and desert communities going over 100.

Beaches will be more comfortable with a marine layer in the morning and temperatures around 73 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 20,516 acres in Riverside County
MAP: Inland Empire areas with unhealthy air quality
Popular Melrose Trading Post reopens for 1st time since March
4 sentenced in Skid Row voter fraud scheme
Cal State Northridge hit by cyberattack
MAP: Zones under evacuation warning, order during Apple Fire
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
2 children believed to be abducted by father in LA
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Military calls off search for missing troops in accident near San Clemente Island
Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 31 states
More TOP STORIES News