SoCal weather: Hot temperatures on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting hit with a heat wave, as temperatures remain in the 90s in some areas Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see its hottest day of the week, with temperatures reaching a high of 97. Temperatures dip to 92 on Saturday and 86 on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have similar hot weather. The area will see a high of 96 on Friday, and temperatures will be in the low 90s during the weekend.
