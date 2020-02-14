SoCal weather: Hot temperatures remain in SoCal Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see triple-digit heat Friday but temperatures will drop by a few degrees over the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hazy skies with a high of 95 on Friday and unhealthy air quality. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 80s over the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will range from 99 to 107 degrees, with unhealthy air quality.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.