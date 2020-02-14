Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temperatures remain in SoCal Friday

Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat Friday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see triple-digit heat Friday but temperatures will drop by a few degrees over the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hazy skies with a high of 95 on Friday and unhealthy air quality. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 80s over the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will range from 99 to 107 degrees, with unhealthy air quality.

7-Day Forecasts





