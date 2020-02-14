Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temperatures, sunny skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are heating up for one more day on Wednesday, reaching triple digits in some areas before a cooling trend moves in for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 86 on Wednesday. Temps will drop to the 70s starting Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot temperatures, especially in desert communities where the mercury will exceed 100.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG
Man arrested for posing as National Guard in downtown LA
Marine vet injured at Fairfax protest
Kareem, Magic speak out on George Floyd death, protests
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
LA County extends Tuesday curfew amid continued unrest
'She was really the hero' - woman helps block Santa Monica looters
Show More
Church leaders organize peaceful protest in downtown LA
El Monte police accused of excessive force in $6 million lawsuit
Demonstrators share powerful moment with silent protest in OC
Watts community leaders call for peace amid George Floyd protests
Legendary Mexican comedian Héctor Suárez dies
More TOP STORIES News