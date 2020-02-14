SoCal weather: Hot temperatures, sunny skies expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are heating up for one more day on Wednesday, reaching triple digits in some areas before a cooling trend moves in for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 86 on Wednesday. Temps will drop to the 70s starting Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot temperatures, especially in desert communities where the mercury will exceed 100.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.