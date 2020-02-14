Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temperatures Thursday, cooldown Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and hot conditions Thursday and a steep drop in temperatures the next day.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see dangerous fire conditions on Thursday, with winds and a high of 90 degrees. On Friday, temperatures will drop to 71 with cloudy skies.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 95 on Thursday with winds up to 30 mph through the canyons. Temperatures will drop to 71 on Friday and 63 on Saturday.

