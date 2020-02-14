SoCal weather: Hot temperatures Thursday, cooldown Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunshine and hot conditions Thursday and a steep drop in temperatures the next day.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see dangerous fire conditions on Thursday, with winds and a high of 90 degrees. On Friday, temperatures will drop to 71 with cloudy skies.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 95 on Thursday with winds up to 30 mph through the canyons. Temperatures will drop to 71 on Friday and 63 on Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.