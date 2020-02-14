SoCal weather: Hot temps continue Tuesday, triple digits in some areas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave will continue to linger in Southern California on Tuesday with temperatures hitting the 90s and triple digits in some areas.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some low clouds and fog in the morning with sunny and warm conditions in the afternoon as temperatures climb to 88 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see even hotter temperatures, averaging about 99 degrees in most areas and reaching or exceeding 100 in desert cities like Palm Springs and Palmdale.A sea breeze will help keep the coast cooler with temperatures of about 72 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.