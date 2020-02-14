LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This week's SoCal heat wave hits its peak on Wednesday, with desert and valley communities seeing temperatures in the triple digits.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Wednesday morning with sunny and warm conditions in the afternoon as temperatures climb to 84 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see excessive heat, hitting over 100 in communities from Woodland Hills to Palm Springs.
A sea breeze will help keep the coast cooler with temperatures of about 74 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to cool off in time for the weekend.
SoCal weather: Hot temps continue Wednesday, hitting triple digits in some areas
