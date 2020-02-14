Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temps linger through the weekend

Temperatures will remain hot and partly cloudy in Southern California through the weekend.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will slightly cool over the weekend but the heat is sticking around in Southern California as a high pressure system over Arizona pushes moisture toward the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly cloudy conditions in the morning with temperatures heating up to 89 degrees.

Inland Empire and valley communities will see a noticeable drop in temperatures on Saturday with a high of 96 degrees. There will be a small chance for showers and thunderstorms because of Tropical Storm Genevieve clearing out of Arizona.

The coastal areas will remain warm, with partly cloudy conditions and a 2-4 feet swell.

Related topics:
weather
