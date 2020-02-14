SoCal weather: Hot temps linger through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will slightly cool over the weekend but the heat is sticking around in Southern California as a high pressure system over Arizona pushes moisture toward the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see partly cloudy conditions in the morning with temperatures heating up to 89 degrees.Inland Empire and valley communities will see a noticeable drop in temperatures on Saturday with a high of 96 degrees. There will be a small chance for showers and thunderstorms because of Tropical Storm Genevieve clearing out of Arizona.The coastal areas will remain warm, with partly cloudy conditions and a 2-4 feet swell.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.