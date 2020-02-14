Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures and more sunny skies on Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon ahead of a slight cool down. Temps are expected to drop down to the lower 80s by Wednesday, the coolest day of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with a scorching high of 95.

