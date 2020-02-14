Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Sunday

July Fourth should bring warm temperatures and sunny skies after the morning clouds burn off in Southern California on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see even warmer temperatures and more sunny skies on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon ahead of a slight cool down. Temps are expected to drop down to the lower 80s by Wednesday, the coolest day of the week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with above-average temperatures with a scorching high of 94.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Compton boy who lost his hand to firework: 'I want to tie my shoes'
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Person of interest sought in brush fire near Running Springs
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Show More
Vanessa Guillen: Latina moms hold solidarity protest in San Fernando
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Video: Bear tears down window screen of home in Mammoth Lakes
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors: IG star conspired to launder millions of dollars
More TOP STORIES News