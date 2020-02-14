SoCal weather: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see even warmer temperatures and more sunny skies on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 88 degrees by the afternoon ahead of a slight cool down. Temps are expected to drop down to the lower 80s by Wednesday, the coolest day of the week.The valleys and Inland Empire will be hit with above-average temperatures with a scorching high of 94.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.