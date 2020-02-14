Weather

SoCal weather: Hot temps, sunny skies on tap for Tuesday

Southern California will see hot temperatures and sunshine on Tuesday.
Southern California will see hot temperatures and sunny skies on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning, with temperatures reaching 84 after the sun comes out.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be hot and sunny with a high around 94.

The coast will stay nice, though, with some clouds and temperatures in the 70s.

