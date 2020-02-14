SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures and fire danger Thursday as the heat wave continues.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 94 on Thursday, with unhealthy air quality.The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 100 on Thursday, then temperatures stay around 101 for Friday.Temperatures are not expected to cool down until the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.