Weather

SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger continue Thursday

Southern California will see hot temperatures and fire danger Thursday as the heat wave continues.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see hot temperatures and fire danger Thursday as the heat wave continues.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures reach 94 on Thursday, with unhealthy air quality.

The valleys and Inland Empire will hit 100 on Thursday, then temperatures stay around 101 for Friday.

Temperatures are not expected to cool down until the weekend.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen-SUV suspect arrested after chase through Van Nuys
Another jet pack reported over LA skies
Dodgers set postseason record in NLCS Game 3 win over Braves
LA County seeing a rise in workplace COVID outbreaks
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
DEA shows off big haul of meth seized in Inland Empire
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
Show More
Brush fire burning in cemetery in Chatsworth area
Social Security checks to increase in 2021
LA City Council approves LAPD reform plan
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving brush fire in Newhall
Owl flies into helicopter while making water drops over Creek Fire
More TOP STORIES News