SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a return of hot temperatures and fire danger starting Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures spike to 89 Monday, but conditions will be even hotter starting Tuesday when the region will reach a high of 94. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will be in the mid-90s Monday. Temperatures steadily increase through the week with Wednesday and Thursday expected to hit 100. The hot conditions mean there will be an increase in fire danger.