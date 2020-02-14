Weather

SoCal weather: Hotter temps, fire danger return Monday

Southern California will see a return of hot temperatures and fire danger starting Monday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a return of hot temperatures and fire danger starting Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures spike to 89 Monday, but conditions will be even hotter starting Tuesday when the region will reach a high of 94. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 90s through Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be in the mid-90s Monday. Temperatures steadily increase through the week with Wednesday and Thursday expected to hit 100. The hot conditions mean there will be an increase in fire danger.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fans descend on Staples Center after Lakers win championship
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy last seen in Desert Hot Springs
Lakers win 17th title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
Thousands of pro-Armenian demonstrators rally in Beverly Hills
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Azerbaijan, Armenia report shelling of cities despite truce
Goff-led Rams sweep NFC East, improve to 4-1
Show More
VIDEO: Tesla slams into Covina home after chase
Race for LA County district attorney increasingly bitter
'Tar' takes viewers for a scary trip to the La Brea Tar Pits
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Woman injured in violent robbery at high-end Hollywood apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News