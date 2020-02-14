SoCal weather: Major storm moves through region

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A major storm is dumping heavy amounts of rain and snow on Southern California and won't let up until late afternoon Friday.A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. The weather system may bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than a foot of snow to the mountains.Recent burn areas are advised to watch out for potential flooding.Parts of the region could see an inch of rain falling per hour.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see totals of 1-2 inches of rain Friday, while the valleys and Inland Empire could see 2-3 inches.The rain is expected to not taper off until Friday afternoon. The weekend should be clear with temperatures in the 60s.Mountain communities can expect 1-3 feet of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet. The weekend will be clear and ideal weather for skiing and snowboarding.An additional weather system may arrive next Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.