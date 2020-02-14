SoCal weather: Marine layer brings cooler temperatures Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer stays in Southern California on Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday should see morning clouds and a high of just 61 degrees by the afternoon. Sunny skies are on tap for the weekend.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions Friday, with a high of 62 degrees. Temperatures during the weekend will be in the 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.