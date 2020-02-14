Weather

SoCal weather: Marine layer brings cooler temperatures Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer stays in Southern California on Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday should see morning clouds and a high of just 61 degrees by the afternoon. Sunny skies are on tap for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions Friday, with a high of 62 degrees. Temperatures during the weekend will be in the 70s.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Details emerge about Lancaster father accused of decapitating his 2 kids
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
LA County rolls out plan for how vaccines will be distributed
Rams beat Patriots 24-3, solidify spot atop NFC West
USC and UCLA to face off this weekend
Boyle Heights boy who helped dad sell flowers receives $40K
Show More
Black Panther will not be recast following Chadwick Boseman's death
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's Person of the Year
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Survey shows African Americans less likely to want COVID-19 vaccine
IE mom, 25, is youngest woman of color to be mayor of CA city
More TOP STORIES News