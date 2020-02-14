SoCal weather: Marine layer brings cooler temperatures Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The morning marine layer stays in Southern California on Friday, bringing with it cooler temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties on Friday should see morning clouds and a high of just 61 degrees by the afternoon. Sunny skies are on tap for the weekend.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions Friday, with a high of 62 degrees. Temperatures during the weekend will be in the 70s.
